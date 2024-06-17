Frings: “SPÖ is the big election loser”

What was meant here was probably the election result of ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer, who had been unanimously elected ÖVP leader some time ago. However, the FPÖ's political focus is now on Lower Austria. Frings: "Kickl also said in his speech at the provincial party conference that the National Council election will be decided in Lower Austria". The FPÖ already had a very narrow lead over the ÖVP in Lower Austria in the EU elections. They now want to improve this even further in the national elections. However, Frings does not yet see any weakening of Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner.