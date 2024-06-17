Political analysis
Frings: “SPÖ is the big election loser”
"Krone" domestic politics journalist Niko Frings takes a deep look at the domestic party landscape and the future course of the SPÖ in an analysis interview.
Frings: "As mayor of Traiskirchen with the reception camp, Andreas Babler comes politically from the left of the SPÖ. How credible would it be if he were to move more to the right on migration, as Hans-Peter Doskozil from Burgenland or Georg Dornauer from Tyrol are demanding behind closed doors?"
The reason for these internal SPÖ statements was the EU election result, where the SPÖ only managed to come third. Frings: "The SPÖ is the secret, big loser of the EU elections. Doskozil is pursuing a stricter migration policy in Burgenland. However, his aim is not to recommend himself for the federal level, but to position himself for the Burgenland state elections in 2025."
FPÖ stronger with DNA votes
Another interesting answer to the question of whether the FPÖ's surprisingly small lead over the ÖVP was due to the fact that the system-critical DNA also contested the EU elections. Frings: "Yes, the FPÖ was expected to be stronger in the forecasts. However, including the DNA votes, it would have ended up with higher poll ratings."
The Krone journalist was also at the Lower Austrian FPÖ party conference on Saturday. There he witnessed the over 98 percent approval rating that FPÖ Lower Austria provincial party leader Udo Landbauer achieved in his re-election. "That was then joked about internally, better 98 and not 100 percent, as was the case with 'Karl the Last'."
What was meant here was probably the election result of ÖVP leader Karl Nehammer, who had been unanimously elected ÖVP leader some time ago. However, the FPÖ's political focus is now on Lower Austria. Frings: "Kickl also said in his speech at the provincial party conference that the National Council election will be decided in Lower Austria". The FPÖ already had a very narrow lead over the ÖVP in Lower Austria in the EU elections. They now want to improve this even further in the national elections. However, Frings does not yet see any weakening of Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner.
