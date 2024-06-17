Vorteilswelt
Painful foot surgery

Shields poses in gaudy Crocs at the Tony Awards

Nachrichten
17.06.2024 15:21

Brooke Shields knows how to make a stunning entrance and turn heads on the red carpet! She wowed her fans at the Tony Awards in a yellow dress with an XL neckline. But the highlight was her unusual footwear: bright yellow Crocs!

Acting beauty Brooke Shields made a radiant appearance at the Tony Awards on Sunday! The 59-year-old appeared in a bright yellow wow dress and attracted everyone's attention.

Shields wows in a bright look
The dress not only impressed with its XL neckline, which almost reached Shields' navel, but also with its beautifully glittering top, which was embroidered all over with yellow sequins.

Brooke Shields' dress was particularly impressive with its beautiful sequin top and XL neckline.
Brooke Shields' dress was particularly impressive with its beautiful sequin top and XL neckline.
(Bild: AFP/APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dimitrios Kambouris)

Underneath was a cute mesh and a fluffy skirt. Her hair was straightened and tucked behind her ears to reveal beautiful pearl earrings. Shields paired her wow look with a gold clutch and chunky gold bangles.

The actress cheekily showed off her matching Crocs.
The actress cheekily showed off her matching Crocs.
(Bild: AFP/APA/Getty Images via AFP/GETTY IMAGES/Dia Dipasupil)
Shields' Crocs look was clearly the eye-catcher of the evening.
Shields' Crocs look was clearly the eye-catcher of the evening.
(Bild: Action Press/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Crocs as the eye-catcher of the evening
This time, however, it wasn't Brooke Shields' large neckline that caused a stir among her fans, but her unusual choice of shoes! The actress-beauty strutted down the red carpet in bright yellow Crocs. She cheekily lifted up her dress again and again to show off her funny choice of shoes. The photographers loved it, as Shields caused a flurry of flashbulbs.

Shields had "double toe surgery"
Brooke Shields' special choice of shoes had a specific reason, however. The star had to have surgery on both feet in recent days, which she revealed in an Instagram post on Friday.

"The pictures of the feet keep getting better... Double toe surgery," she wrote with a picture of her feet in a large black splint. Even though the Crocs probably serve a medical purpose and are for comfort, they were an absolute showstopper at the awards.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

