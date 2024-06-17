DeChambeau wins the 124th US Open – Straka 56th

"The best shot of my life"

But it remained close: both players managed a stroke gain on the 13th. McIlroy showed nerves on the remaining five holes and played three bogeys, including on the last hole. DeChambeau, on the other hand, only made one more bogey and produced a world-class shot from the sand bunker on the final hole. Despite a final round of 71, he repeated his 2020 US Open triumph with a total of 274 strokes. "I didn't start the way I wanted to today. On the 13th hole, I knew I needed birdies. I tried to keep my nerve. My last bunker shot was probably the best shot of my life," said DeChambeau in the winner's interview.