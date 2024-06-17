Golf
DeChambeau wins the 124th US Open – Straka 56th
Bryson DeChambeau has won the Golf US Open for the second time. The US-American won on Sunday (local time) in Pinehurst (North Carolina) with a one-stroke lead over Rory McIlroy from Northern Ireland, whose spectacular chase to catch up went unrewarded in the end.
For DeChambeau, who normally tees off on the Saudi Arabian-financed LIV Tour, this is his second Major title. He will receive 4.3 million dollars (4 million euros) for his triumph. Sepp Straka finished in 56th place.
DeChambeau went into the final round with a three-shot lead. This lead melted away noticeably on the challenging Course 2 at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club. The 30-year-old Californian made two bogeys and just one birdie in the first twelve holes. McIlroy, who had got into his stride, managed four birdies up to that point, only conceding a stroke on the fifth hole. The Ryder Cup winner thus took the lead.
"The best shot of my life"
But it remained close: both players managed a stroke gain on the 13th. McIlroy showed nerves on the remaining five holes and played three bogeys, including on the last hole. DeChambeau, on the other hand, only made one more bogey and produced a world-class shot from the sand bunker on the final hole. Despite a final round of 71, he repeated his 2020 US Open triumph with a total of 274 strokes. "I didn't start the way I wanted to today. On the 13th hole, I knew I needed birdies. I tried to keep my nerve. My last bunker shot was probably the best shot of my life," said DeChambeau in the winner's interview.
A 69 on Sunday was one shot too few for McIlroy, who finished second, just like last year. The wait continues for the 35-year-old, who won the last of his four major titles ten years ago. Third place was shared by the Americans Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay. World number one Scottie Scheffler had nothing to do with the decision this time; the Texan finished 41st.
No happy ending for Straka
Meanwhile, there was no happy ending for Straka. Austria's number one completed his final round in 72 strokes (2 over par) and, after a 70, 72 and 78 on the previous days, finished with a total score of 292 strokes (12 over par). That meant 56th place in the final standings and just under 44,000 dollars in prize money. The 31-year-old thus fell well short of a personal record result at the US Open in his fourth participation; the ÖGV player finished 28th in 2019.
Straka caused a stir on Friday with his first ace (hole-in-one) on the PGA Tour - you can see it in the video above. However, the Ryder Cup winner missed out on a top placing on Saturday with a completely unsuccessful round.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
