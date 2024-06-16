ÖFB opponent tones
Weghorst: “Leaving the tournament with the trophy in my hands”
In Austria's European Championship Group D, the Dutch narrowly beat Poland. Joker Wout Weghorst is on cloud nine after the 2:1 win. The Poles, meanwhile, are mourning a missed opportunity.
Michal Probierz (Poland team manager): "In some situations we didn't keep the ball long enough and we didn't put enough pressure forward. That's a shame because that's what we normally do. We played aggressively, were close to the Dutch in terms of quality and were also well organized. Of course we're not giving up now. We now have to do everything we can to win the remaining two games. I believe we can play stronger."
Adam Buksa (Poland goalscorer): "It's a real shame. We had such good chances to get a point, it's a shame. It was a good performance against an opponent who played fantastically. We were clear underdogs not just in this game, but in the group, so we can be proud of our performance. I have mixed feelings. Now we just have to score points in the other games."
Ronald Koeman (Netherlands team manager): "I had the feeling that we should have been 3-1 or 4-1 ahead, but if you want to win, you have to score. That's why we knew we had to change something up front. Wout brought his aggression into the game, he had a moment and made the most of it with his left foot."
Wout Weghorst (Netherlands goalscorer): "It's what you want, of course. It's indescribable, the feeling is very special. It's mega for us that it worked out with an opening win. It was extremely important, for me personally it was of course a dream scenario. We played well as a team, had opportunities, but we have to make better use of them. Our goal now is to leave the tournament with the trophy in our hands."
Cody Gakpo (Netherlands goalscorer): "We knew it would be a tough opponent. And they showed that. It was a tough match. The fact that they took the lead made it a bit more difficult for us. The win was very important and the winning goal in the final phase was simply great. We created a lot of chances, but we have to be more effective. Otherwise it was a really good performance. We have good interchange players, which is certainly one of our strengths."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.