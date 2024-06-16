Weghorst: “Leaving the tournament with the trophy in my hands”

Wout Weghorst (Netherlands goalscorer): "It's what you want, of course. It's indescribable, the feeling is very special. It's mega for us that it worked out with an opening win. It was extremely important, for me personally it was of course a dream scenario. We played well as a team, had opportunities, but we have to make better use of them. Our goal now is to leave the tournament with the trophy in our hands."