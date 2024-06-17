EM in the ticker
Romania v Ukraine LIVE from 3pm
Romania and Ukraine will play their European Championship opener in Group E today in Munich. With sportkrone.at you will be there live from 3 pm - see ticker below.
For the Ukrainian national team, this is about more than just a good result; the EURO is a ray of hope for the country in the midst of the Russian war of aggression that has been going on for more than two years. The situation at home is "additional motivation", explained Arsenal star Oleksandr Sinchenko, whose team is slightly favored going into the match.
Ukraine had to take a detour
While Romania finished first in their group (ahead of Switzerland), coach Serhij Rebrow's team had to take a detour via the play-off. However, the Ukrainians have an experienced squad that is taking part in the European Championship for the fourth time in a row and arguably has the better individual players in its ranks.
In addition to Sinchenko, Real Madrid goalkeeper and Champions League winner Andrij Lunin, Chelsea striker Mychajlo Mudryk, Viktor Zyhankov and La Liga top scorer Artem Dowbyk (both Girona) stand out.
Sinchenko called for Romania to be treated with the same respect as their group opponents Slovakia and Belgium. "Everyone knows how important the first game is. It can provide a psychological and physical boost." Rebrow's team held hosts Germany to a 0-0 draw in their preparation, but then suffered a 3-1 defeat to Poland and a 4-0 loss to Moldova. Offensively, the Ukrainians have a lot of talent to offer. However, the defense, which also includes LASK legionnaire Maksym Talowjerow, is not always solid.
Romanians very inexperienced
Opponents Romania, led by team boss Eduard Iordanescu, are considered a comparatively inexperienced team, including Alaves player Ianis Hagi, son of Romanian soccer icon Gheorghe Hagi. "If every player plays his part in what this team is capable of, I am confident that we can achieve great success with our performances," said Iordanescu, whose father Anghel coached the Romanian national team three times and led them to the quarter-finals of the 1994 World Cup.
"After eight years, we are back among the elite, and that's what we wanted. We have managed to put together a great team, a team full of potential," said Iordanescu about his team. The Romanians remained unbeaten in the European Championship qualifiers, but have not managed a win in four test matches this year. Their most recent result was a disappointing 0-0 draw against Liechtenstein.
