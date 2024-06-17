Romania v Ukraine LIVE from 3pm

Sinchenko called for Romania to be treated with the same respect as their group opponents Slovakia and Belgium. "Everyone knows how important the first game is. It can provide a psychological and physical boost." Rebrow's team held hosts Germany to a 0-0 draw in their preparation, but then suffered a 3-1 defeat to Poland and a 4-0 loss to Moldova. Offensively, the Ukrainians have a lot of talent to offer. However, the defense, which also includes LASK legionnaire Maksym Talowjerow, is not always solid.