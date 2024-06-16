“Astute” Trump mixes up doctor’s name

"Doc Ronny Johnson" instead of Ronny Jackson

Trump took the test under the then White House physician Ronny Jackson. The former head of state made a mistake with the name of the doctor, who is now a loyal Trump supporter as a member of the US Congress: "Doc Ronny Johnson", Trump said during the speech in front of right-wing supporters. "Does everybody know Ronny Johnson, Congressman from Texas?" he continued. "He said I was the sanest president in history in his opinion, so I liked him a lot."