Blunder during speech
“Astute” Trump mixes up doctor’s name
Former US President Donald Trump bragged about the results of a test of his mental abilities during a speech - and then promptly mixed up the name of the doctor examining him, the former White House physician.
The 78-year-old prospective Republican presidential candidate touted his acumen in the city of Detroit on Saturday and urged his rival, incumbent US President Joe Biden, to undergo the same test.
"Doc Ronny Johnson" instead of Ronny Jackson
Trump took the test under the then White House physician Ronny Jackson. The former head of state made a mistake with the name of the doctor, who is now a loyal Trump supporter as a member of the US Congress: "Doc Ronny Johnson", Trump said during the speech in front of right-wing supporters. "Does everybody know Ronny Johnson, Congressman from Texas?" he continued. "He said I was the sanest president in history in his opinion, so I liked him a lot."
At the same time, Trump made fun of the fact that his rival Biden's mental abilities were declining. The Democrat got lost at the G7 meeting in Italy and turned around "to look at trees" while the other leaders watched a parachutist land, Trump told the laughing audience.
Trump was referring to a video of Biden that is circulating in right-wing media and Republican circles. However, the footage is edited and misleading: parts were cut out showing Biden turning away from the other G7 heads of state and government to watch another parachutist landing next to him.
Trump also shows repeated lapses
Biden's age has become one of the main points of attack in Trump's campaign ahead of the presidential election in November. Almost every day, Trump's team sends out videos in which Biden stumbles or stutters, appears exhausted or disoriented. But Trump is finding it increasingly difficult to hide his own physical and mental lapses.
Unlike Trump, Biden as head of state has to undergo regular medical tests, which are published by the White House doctor. However, little is known about Trump's state of health. In mid-November, the likely Republican presidential candidate published a short letter from his doctor, who attested to his "excellent" health.
