"Krone" interview
Gilewicz: “You are a real threat at the European Championship!”
Radoslaw Gilewicz, four-time Austrian champion and top scorer in 2001, is up close and personal at the EURO as a TV pundit for Polish television. The 53-year-old spoke to the "Krone" ahead of the opening match in Austria Group D between Poland and the Netherlands ...
"The optimism that was missing in March after the weak European Championship qualifiers is back - but now we have a new problem: the injured strikers! Milik will miss the EURO, Lewandowski the first game. Swiderski, who injured his ankle while celebrating a goal in the last test against Turkey, is still hoping to play. But that shouldn't be an excuse."
Gilewicz on ...
... Michał Probierz: "Poland's team boss is my friend, I used to play with him. He has a clear vision, isn't afraid and doesn't shy away from unpopular decisions. But I made it clear to him again before the EURO that the counter-attacking game has to improve."
... the Netherlands: "We can't just defend in our first game on Sunday. We also have to work forward and try to get into transition situations. Our strength lies in our standards, and we have to show that at the start - despite the Dutch bulwark around defensive boss van Dijk."
... Austria: "A hungry team! If you play as a team like you did last time, you'll be a real threat at this EURO. The boys communicate strongly, the balance between defense and offense is excellent, the joy of playing is a blast. Respect!"
... red-white-red top performers: "I'm impressed by how Danso has developed over the last few months. I'm a fan of Baumgartner, I like difference players like him. It could well be that Baumi's big EURO. I'm also impressed by Laimer, Seiwald, Sabitzer and Gregoritsch."
... Ralf Rangnick: "Respect for what he has already done with your team. But you have to keep your feet on the ground, don't go into the comfort zone, it's dangerous. I spent nine years in Austria, so I know what I'm talking about. Euphoria, yes, but it mustn't be transferred to the team."
... overtaking maneuvers: "In the European Championship qualifiers for 2020, we got a win and a draw with Poland against Austria. Since then, five years have passed with five changes of coach, several player changes and a lot of unrest. While Austria remained a good 70 percent unchanged and passed us with a clear plan."
... France: "They are bursting with confidence, but have been sloppy at times in the last two tests. Hopefully they'll keep that up. I'm convinced that if Sabitzer is also in top form on Monday, a surprise is absolutely possible for you."
... Group D: "For me, the absolute group of death! Whoever masters it has a huge chance of going very far. I also spoke to Frank Verlaat, my buddy from the Austria Vienna days, about it. He said: 'I'd rather be in the group of death than not be in it at all. He was right!"
... EURO favorites: "The Germans will be a hot candidate with the expected enthusiasm in the country. Likewise Spain, Portugal and England. And I also count the winner of our Group D among them. Whoever that will be"
... his EURO role: "I'll be a TV pundit for Polish television. Unfortunately not for any of Austria's games for the time being - but maybe we'll see each other in the round of 16."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.