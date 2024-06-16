Vorteilswelt
"Krone" readers helped

Electric wheelchair gives Patrick a new zest for life

Nachrichten
16.06.2024 13:00

"Krone" readers donated money for a disabled man from Mühlviertel who can now enjoy much more independence with his new vehicle. 28-year-old Patrick is delighted.

28-year-old Patrick is over the moon. With the support of the "Krone" family, the likeable man from Mühlviertel was able to fulfill his most fervent wish as part of our "Christmas Joy" campaign: an electric wheelchair specially tailored to his needs, including a stand-up aid, which has recently been made available to him. "I would like to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart who helped me to afford it," says the young man, beaming all over his face.

Patrick is over the moon with his new freedom of movement (Bild: Dostal Harald)
Patrick is over the moon with his new freedom of movement
(Bild: Dostal Harald)

A big piece of freedom
This e-wheelchair gives him a great deal of freedom and a completely new attitude to life. With the wheelchair, Patrick can now finally move forward without assistance, for example by driving to his workplace in a nearby workshop for the disabled. "The wheelchair can go up to ten km/h and I can drive it on sidewalks," emphasizes the 28-year-old. The battery would theoretically last for a distance of up to 45 kilometers. Thanks to treaded drive wheels, the vehicle is also suitable for winter use.

Health insurance turned parents down
"I'm so happy," assures Patrick, who has had to put up with several disappointments in the past. His parents are also over the moon. Their applications for financial support from the Austrian Health Insurance Fund to purchase the electric wheelchair had been rejected several times. Unfortunately, they could not afford the vehicle for their son on their own.

Genetic defect
Patrick has suffered from severe neurological problems since childhood - presumably as a result of a genetic defect - which have a serious impact on his musculoskeletal system. After the onset of the disease ("late onset Tay-Sachs"), it was impossible for him to attend school from the age of ten. Above all, his mobility became more and more restricted over the years. His joints stiffened and his motor skills increasingly deteriorated - Patrick became a care case. He lives in an assisted living group in the Urfahr-Umgebung district. "I can finally ride up the mountain on my own," he cheers.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jürgen Pachner
Jürgen Pachner
