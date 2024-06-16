Electric wheelchair gives Patrick a new zest for life

Genetic defect

Patrick has suffered from severe neurological problems since childhood - presumably as a result of a genetic defect - which have a serious impact on his musculoskeletal system. After the onset of the disease ("late onset Tay-Sachs"), it was impossible for him to attend school from the age of ten. Above all, his mobility became more and more restricted over the years. His joints stiffened and his motor skills increasingly deteriorated - Patrick became a care case. He lives in an assisted living group in the Urfahr-Umgebung district. "I can finally ride up the mountain on my own," he cheers.