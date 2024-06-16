"Krone" readers helped
Electric wheelchair gives Patrick a new zest for life
"Krone" readers donated money for a disabled man from Mühlviertel who can now enjoy much more independence with his new vehicle. 28-year-old Patrick is delighted.
28-year-old Patrick is over the moon. With the support of the "Krone" family, the likeable man from Mühlviertel was able to fulfill his most fervent wish as part of our "Christmas Joy" campaign: an electric wheelchair specially tailored to his needs, including a stand-up aid, which has recently been made available to him. "I would like to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart who helped me to afford it," says the young man, beaming all over his face.
A big piece of freedom
This e-wheelchair gives him a great deal of freedom and a completely new attitude to life. With the wheelchair, Patrick can now finally move forward without assistance, for example by driving to his workplace in a nearby workshop for the disabled. "The wheelchair can go up to ten km/h and I can drive it on sidewalks," emphasizes the 28-year-old. The battery would theoretically last for a distance of up to 45 kilometers. Thanks to treaded drive wheels, the vehicle is also suitable for winter use.
Health insurance turned parents down
"I'm so happy," assures Patrick, who has had to put up with several disappointments in the past. His parents are also over the moon. Their applications for financial support from the Austrian Health Insurance Fund to purchase the electric wheelchair had been rejected several times. Unfortunately, they could not afford the vehicle for their son on their own.
Genetic defect
Patrick has suffered from severe neurological problems since childhood - presumably as a result of a genetic defect - which have a serious impact on his musculoskeletal system. After the onset of the disease ("late onset Tay-Sachs"), it was impossible for him to attend school from the age of ten. Above all, his mobility became more and more restricted over the years. His joints stiffened and his motor skills increasingly deteriorated - Patrick became a care case. He lives in an assisted living group in the Urfahr-Umgebung district. "I can finally ride up the mountain on my own," he cheers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.