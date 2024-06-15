The non-preventers

How do you undermine the rise of a party? By consistently writing and demonstrating against them? Certainly not! But this is a truism that should have gotten around long ago. At the beginning of January, when the big demonstrations against the right were springing up like mushrooms in Germany, demonstrations in which over two million people took part, I had a queasy feeling. My fear was that this would only strengthen the AfD even more - and secretly - especially in eastern Germany.