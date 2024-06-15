Mavericks shorten final series with thumping victory

Tatum and Brown were unable to shine

For the first time in the finals series, the Mavericks got to grips with the Celtics' offense led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The Texans ended the first quarter with a 13-point lead, the lead at half-time was 26 points - and in the second half the buffer grew to 48 points. The stars of both teams were already on the bench by then, resting for the fifth game on Monday evening in Boston in view of the foreseeable outcome. Both coaches substituted their role players before the end of the third quarter.