Shock at vacation resort
Couple electrocuted in hot tub – husband dead
A vacationer has died and his wife has been seriously injured as a result of an electric shock in an outdoor jacuzzi in northwest Mexico. The incident occurred in a vacation apartment complex.
The cause of the electric shock in Puerto Peñasco on the Gulf of California is being investigated, according to the Sonora state attorney general's office.
Couple from Texas
According to US media reports, the victims are a married couple from the US state of Texas.
Couple lay unconscious in the hot tub
According to the online portal TMZ, a woman tried to enter the hot tub when she saw the couple lying unconscious in it. She also received an electric shock.
The online portal cites eyewitnesses. No information was available from the public prosecutor's office. Videos circulating on social media show people screaming around the hot tub right on the beach.
Donation campaign launched
Friends from the Texan city of El Paso launched an online fundraising campaign to bring the body of the 43-year-old vacationer back to his home country and pay for the woman's medical treatment. Puerto Peñasco is a popular vacation destination for US tourists and is located almost 100 kilometers from the border with the US state of Arizona.
