Over 59 million! Record prize money at Wimbledon

In 2013, the Scot became the first Briton to win the major since 1936, when Fred Perry remained successful. He won the title again in 2016 after also becoming Olympic champion there in 2012. The upcoming tournament could now be Murray's last at Wimbledon. Depending on whether he competes at Wimbledon for the last time or not, the 37-year-old will ultimately decide indirectly himself whether he will be honored this year. "We know what we want to do, we're prepared, but it's Andy's decision," said Sally Bolton, head of the All England Lawn Tennis Club.