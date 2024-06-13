Bad suspicions
Sports clubs have been “robbed” of their collection coupons
The collected coupons were to be exchanged for rewards for youth work such as balls or goal nets. But when volunteer officials went to collect the collection boxes set up at grocery stores, they were in for a rude awakening: the boxes and their contents were nowhere to be found. "Where is the idea of fairness?"
"We teach the children how to behave correctly in a competition, and then something like this happens!" Manfred Schauberger, chairman of the ASKÖ Schiverein Linz, is audibly angry. The reason: young athletes from his club had taken part in the Billa campaign "I live for my club". Since April 11, customers have been given a raffle ticket for every 15 euros spent, which they can donate to their favorite club. Registered clubs can then exchange the collected tickets for prizes.
Families motivated to shop
"The children made boxes and put them up in the stores. Entire families were motivated to shop there and put the raffle tickets they received in the boxes. When we went to collect the full boxes on the last day, we noticed that two had been stolen."
Two boxes were missing
This is not an isolated incident, as Julia Busch, junior coach at the BBC Steyr basketball club, confirms: "I wanted to pick up the box in Gleink at the beginning of this week, but it was gone. I then immediately sent my mom to the branch in Neuzeug, but the same thing happened there too." Busch rules out the possibility that another club took the box by mistake.
Many people supported the club
"On the outside was a photo of the team eating doughnuts, the club logo and a cut-out basketball. We wanted to use the raffle tickets to buy balls, ropes and training equipment. From a sporting point of view, I can't do anything with the thefts," says the junior coach disappointedly.
She vented her anger on Facebook and received a lot of positive feedback. "Many people got in touch and sent us raffle tickets. The campaign is great, you don't usually buy the expensive products so quickly."
Box torn open
ATSV Rüstorf also wanted to buy footballs, hurdles, poles or goal nets with the raffle tickets. But here, too, the box set up at the market in Schwanenstadt was gone when they wanted to collect it at the end of the campaign. Another box had been ripped open and the lots taken.
"That's sad, volunteers invest several hours to scan the raffle tickets, where is the idea of fairness?" says one board member. The raffle tickets can only be redeemed by registered sports clubs - around 4,000 participate throughout Austria.
In sports clubs, volunteers are not only involved in teaching children the fun of exercise. They also train things like team spirit, and even the youngest children learn to celebrate successes together or put up with defeats. Fair play is always a top priority, as it is of the utmost importance (not only) in sport.
Several boxes of raffle tickets that can only be exchanged for prizes by registered sports clubs have now gone missing. There is a suspicion that the concept of fairness is not equally important everywhere . . .
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.