Sports clubs have been “robbed” of their collection coupons

"We teach the children how to behave correctly in a competition, and then something like this happens!" Manfred Schauberger, chairman of the ASKÖ Schiverein Linz, is audibly angry. The reason: young athletes from his club had taken part in the Billa campaign "I live for my club". Since April 11, customers have been given a raffle ticket for every 15 euros spent, which they can donate to their favorite club. Registered clubs can then exchange the collected tickets for prizes.