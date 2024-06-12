Goldberg, Mittermeier, Fallon and co. with the Pope

This makes it all the more exciting to hear what they all have to say to the Pope from Argentina on Friday - and vice versa. Francis himself often takes the opportunity to joke and laugh heartily. It was only at the end of May that he invited a great humorist to World Children's Day: Comedian and Oscar winner Roberto Benigni ("Life is Beautiful") lovingly read the Holy Father the riot act on the steps of St. Peter's Basilica - like a good court jester. In doing so, he called for the Chair of St. Peter to finally be given to a woman. "People would even talk about that on the moon!" Benigni shouted to the applause in St. Peter's Square. The Pope took it in his stride, but did not change canon law for the time being. After all, according to one of his quotes, Christians can be recognized by their humour without losing their realism.