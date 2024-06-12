"Optimus"
Tesla deploys humanoid robots autonomously in the factory
According to Tesla, two of its humanoid "Optimus" robots are autonomously performing tasks in the factory. However, the US electric car manufacturer left open exactly which tasks are involved.
In April, Musk said that Tesla's humanoid robot could carry out simple production tasks in the laboratory. The plan is to bring the machines into the production halls for limited use by the end of the year. And by the end of 2025, they will also be offered for sale to other companies. Musk reiterated at the time that he believes "Optimus" will be more valuable than anything else at Tesla in the long term.
However, the news was in any case just one item in a long list of Tesla milestones intended to convince shareholders to vote in favor of a billion-euro compensation package from CEO Elon Musk on Thursday, which was torpedoed by a court. At the same time, the electric car manufacturer wants them to decide whether to relocate the company's official headquarters from Delaware to Texas.
Trembling over 56 billion dollars
The share package approved by shareholders in 2018, which was valued at 56 billion dollars (currently around 52 billion euros) at the time, was overturned by a judge in Delaware following an investor lawsuit.
She came to the conclusion that Musk had too much influence in the background when agreeing the generous remuneration in the Tesla Board of Directors to be able to speak of a fair process. And the shareholders had been kept in the dark about this, which meant they had no opportunity to make a well-considered decision.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
