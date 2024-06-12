Harrowing ordeal
Céline Dion: Illness as if you were being strangled
Singer Céline Dion, who suffers from stiff person syndrome, has spoken about her life with the rare autoimmune disease in a television interview for the first time since her diagnosis was made public.
The 56-year-old described the severe cramps in her throat - as if her larynx and pharynx were being squeezed shut - as feeling as if someone was strangling you, Dion said in the interview broadcast on Tuesday evening (local time) on US broadcaster NBC.
Deadly amount of Valium
The harrowing truth behind her agony: Up to 90 milligrams of Valium a day to combat the unbearable symptoms of a rare neurological disorder. "Ninety milligrams of Valium - it can kill you," the singer confessed in a tear-choked voice in "Celine's Story with Hoda Kotb".
Muscle cramps all over the body
The disease can lead to muscle spasms anywhere in the body, causing her hands or feet to freeze, for example. She has also broken ribs during severe attacks, said the Canadian-born woman.
Dion announced in December 2022 that she had been diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder. She suffers from muscle spasms and sometimes has problems walking and singing as a result, she said at the time. The "My Heart Will Go On" singer had therefore canceled all the dates of her "Courage World Tour" in Europe planned for 2023 and 2024.
First symptoms years ago
She now told NBC presenter Hoda Kotb that the first symptoms appeared many years ago. It was during her German tour "Taking Chances" in 2008 that she first felt difficulties singing. Her voice went up and she lost control of her voice. She was terrified of going on stage.
For years, the invisible enemy tormented her, robbing her of her strength and identity. "I no longer knew who I was," says Celine Dion, describing the paralyzing loss of herself. "I was no longer Celine Dion."
Stiff person syndrome
Stiff person syndrome (SPS) is a rare neurological disorder characterized by progressive stiffening of the muscles and painful muscle spasms. It is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system mistakenly attacks the healthy cells of the nervous system.
"I will return to the stage"
She is fighting the disease with physiotherapy, vocal training and medication. "I will return to the stage, even if I have to crawl, even if I have to talk with my hands," said Dion. She misses her fans very much. However, she did not give a date for a possible return to the stage.
At the end of June, the documentary "I Am: Céline Dion" will be released at the end of June, in which she records her fight against her illness. She caused a surprise with her performance at the Grammy Awards in February. Dion took to the stage to thunderous applause to present the best album of the year.
Céline Dion is one of the most famous singers in the world. In 1988, the Canadian-born singer won the Eurovision Song Contest for Switzerland with the song "Ne partez pas sans moi". Her theme song "My Heart Will Go On" for the movie "Titanic" became the most successful song of all time. She was married to her manager René Angélil from 1992 until his death in 2016.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
