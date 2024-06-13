John Cale: Fine late work by the avant-gardist

The 13 songs once again represent the potpourri of the flagship avant-gardist, although all in all it seems less dystopian than the 17 previous albums. However, this work is not entirely without doom and fury. This time, the 82-year-old music pioneer and co-founder of The Velvet Underground has dispensed with guests (as was the case on "Mercy"). He wraps his lyrical, life-like and sometimes angry lyrics all on his own in soundscapes of spherical electro beats, delicate organs and a pinch of punky guitar.