"POPtical Illusion"
John Cale: Fine late work by the avant-gardist
It is less than two years since John Cale released his highly acclaimed album "Mercy" after a break of over ten years. It could easily have passed for the end of an impressive musical career. Now, however, his new album with the playful title "POPtical Illusion" is being released.
The 13 songs once again represent the potpourri of the flagship avant-gardist, although all in all it seems less dystopian than the 17 previous albums. However, this work is not entirely without doom and fury. This time, the 82-year-old music pioneer and co-founder of The Velvet Underground has dispensed with guests (as was the case on "Mercy"). He wraps his lyrical, life-like and sometimes angry lyrics all on his own in soundscapes of spherical electro beats, delicate organs and a pinch of punky guitar.
Sometimes punky, sometimes light-footed
The album starts with the atmospheric and subtly elegiac song "God Made Me Do It (Don't Ask Me Again)", followed by the light and poppy "Davies And Wales". "How We See The Light" - the album's first single - is conciliatory, hopeful, almost tender. "Shark-Shark", the second single release, is punky, with raw guitar sounds and pounding, thumping beats that make you want to move.
A nice reminiscence of the old days when he produced albums for bands such as Squeeze, Siouxsie And The Banshees or the successful debut albums by The Stooges ("The Stooges", 1969) and Patti Smith ("Horses", 1975), which are considered classics.
Music for a better mood
"Sometimes you just write a song on a whim," explained Cale himself about the song in the course of its release. "When the real world gets to you, the best way to distract yourself is with something that puts a smile on your face." Cale has achieved this perfectly with this track, making "Shark-Shark" a highlight of the album.
Over the course of his career, which has spanned more than six decades, the Welshman has repeatedly emphasized that he has no desire for musical stagnation and repetition. "POPtical Illusion" may not be avant-garde, but the album is still suitable as a (possible) conclusion to a rich musical life.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.