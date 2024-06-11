Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Two ten-year-olds

Children identified as perpetrators after acts of vandalism

Nachrichten
11.06.2024 19:32

Two ten-year-olds who were reported absent from a childcare facility in the Linz-Land district are said to have caused considerable damage to property. The acts took place on Monday and it was initially unclear who was behind them. However, the two boys have now been identified as suspects.

comment0 Kommentare

The two children are said to have first vented their destructive rage on a mobile hydraulic excavator that was parked in Niederspaching (Waizenkirchen municipality). They opened an external toolbox attached under the stepladder and took out tools.

They then used a crowbar to smash the windows of the excavator cab and the three front headlights.

Charging cable torn off at e-station
Next, they targeted a charging station for electric cars that was set up in the parking lot of a nearby inn. There they tore the charging cable out of its anchorage.

They also tore down a wall bracket at the LILO train stop and set it on fire together with the captured charging cable, a hammer from the excavator toolbox and other items.

Video evidence
By interviewing witnesses and analyzing video recordings, it was possible to identify the two ten-year-olds as the suspected perpetrators. The suspected kids had apparently left a childcare facility in the Linz-Land district. The exact amount of property damage caused by them could not yet be quantified.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jürgen Pachner
Jürgen Pachner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf