Two ten-year-olds
Children identified as perpetrators after acts of vandalism
Two ten-year-olds who were reported absent from a childcare facility in the Linz-Land district are said to have caused considerable damage to property. The acts took place on Monday and it was initially unclear who was behind them. However, the two boys have now been identified as suspects.
The two children are said to have first vented their destructive rage on a mobile hydraulic excavator that was parked in Niederspaching (Waizenkirchen municipality). They opened an external toolbox attached under the stepladder and took out tools.
They then used a crowbar to smash the windows of the excavator cab and the three front headlights.
Charging cable torn off at e-station
Next, they targeted a charging station for electric cars that was set up in the parking lot of a nearby inn. There they tore the charging cable out of its anchorage.
They also tore down a wall bracket at the LILO train stop and set it on fire together with the captured charging cable, a hammer from the excavator toolbox and other items.
Video evidence
By interviewing witnesses and analyzing video recordings, it was possible to identify the two ten-year-olds as the suspected perpetrators. The suspected kids had apparently left a childcare facility in the Linz-Land district. The exact amount of property damage caused by them could not yet be quantified.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
