Road closures on Friday
Bike demo: chaos looms in the Innsbruck area
The "Fridays For Future" bicycle demo, which was banned last year, will be a real test of patience on Friday (June 14). The police and Asfinag have announced a number of necessary closures.
Following a decision by the Tyrolean Provincial Administrative Court, bicycles will be allowed to use the high-level road network on the A12 from the Innsbruck-Mitte exit to just before the Wilten Tunnel.
Comprehensive traffic measures are therefore required on the part of the provincial police directorate and Asfinag:
- As early as 13:30, the exit of the Zenzenhof junction in the direction of Innsbruck will be closed, the detour will be signposted and will lead via the Innsbruck-Süd junction.
- On the A 12 Inntalautobahn, the lane in the Amras tunnel in the direction of Bregenz will be closed from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., but it will still be possible to join the highway at Innsbruck-Ost in the direction of Bregenz. The detour will be via the Zenzenhof junction - follow the VBA traffic information.
- From 2.30 p.m., the access lane of the Innsbruck-Mitte junction in the direction of Bregenz will be closed until probably 5.30 p.m
- The second lane in the direction of Kufstein will be closed between the Wilten Tunnel and Innsbruck-Mitte from 2.15 pm. For safety reasons, traffic will be kept to one lane in the first lane.
Avoid the urban area if possible
Due to the assembly, considerable disruptions are also to be expected in the lower-ranking road network of Innsbruck. The police recommend avoiding the city area of Innsbruck on Friday from 2 pm until probably 5.30 pm
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.