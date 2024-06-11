Vorteilswelt
Road closures on Friday

Bike demo: chaos looms in the Innsbruck area

Nachrichten
11.06.2024 20:00

The "Fridays For Future" bicycle demo, which was banned last year, will be a real test of patience on Friday (June 14). The police and Asfinag have announced a number of necessary closures.

comment0 Kommentare

Following a decision by the Tyrolean Provincial Administrative Court, bicycles will be allowed to use the high-level road network on the A12 from the Innsbruck-Mitte exit to just before the Wilten Tunnel.

Comprehensive traffic measures are therefore required on the part of the provincial police directorate and Asfinag:

  • As early as 13:30, the exit of the Zenzenhof junction in the direction of Innsbruck will be closed, the detour will be signposted and will lead via the Innsbruck-Süd junction.
  • On the A 12 Inntalautobahn, the lane in the Amras tunnel in the direction of Bregenz will be closed from 2 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., but it will still be possible to join the highway at Innsbruck-Ost in the direction of Bregenz. The detour will be via the Zenzenhof junction - follow the VBA traffic information.
  • From 2.30 p.m., the access lane of the Innsbruck-Mitte junction in the direction of Bregenz will be closed until probably 5.30 p.m
  • The second lane in the direction of Kufstein will be closed between the Wilten Tunnel and Innsbruck-Mitte from 2.15 pm. For safety reasons, traffic will be kept to one lane in the first lane.

Avoid the urban area if possible
Due to the assembly, considerable disruptions are also to be expected in the lower-ranking road network of Innsbruck. The police recommend avoiding the city area of Innsbruck on Friday from 2 pm until probably 5.30 pm

Andreas Moser
