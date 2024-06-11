Vorteilswelt
ÖVP defends 1st place

Vorarlberg state elections: Date is now fixed

Nachrichten
11.06.2024 11:15

he Vorarlberg state government has made its decision: The state parliament election will take place on October 13, as it did five years ago. The corresponding decision was taken unanimously on Tuesday, announced Governor Markus Wallner (ÖVP) and Provincial Councillor Daniel Zadra (Greens).

In the last state parliamentary elections in Vorarlberg in 2019, the ÖVP with Governor Markus Wallner clearly came first with 43.53%, but fell short of an absolute majority.

Greens landed in second place for the first time in 2019
The Greens achieved their best election result to date in a Vorarlberg state election with 18.9% and became the second strongest party for the first time. The FPÖ was the only party to suffer losses and became the third strongest party with 13.9%. The SPÖ recovered slightly from its worst election result to date and achieved 9.5 percent, while the NEOS received 8.5 percent.

Governor of Vorarlberg Markus Wallner (ÖVP) (Bild: VLK/Bernd Hofmeister)
Governor of Vorarlberg Markus Wallner (ÖVP)
(Bild: VLK/Bernd Hofmeister)

The cut-off date is July 16, 2024
According to the state constitution, the election day must be set by the state government so that it is no more than one month before and no more than one month after the election day of the most recent state parliamentary election five years ago - which was October 13, 2019. According to the state parliamentary election law, the election day must also fall on a Sunday. The deadline was set for July 16, 2024.

It was the rule from 1949 to 1989 that the Vorarlberg state parliament elections were held in October. In 1994, the election date was moved to September due to its proximity to a National Council election - for the same reason, the election date moved back to October five years ago.

Because Vorarlberg's state politicians attach great importance to ensuring that the state parliament election does not become a side issue to the National Council election, there should be a corresponding time gap. Five years ago it was two weeks, and it is likely to be the same again this year - September 29 is the most likely election date for the National Council elections.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

