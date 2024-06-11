Vorarlberg state elections: Date is now fixed

The cut-off date is July 16, 2024

According to the state constitution, the election day must be set by the state government so that it is no more than one month before and no more than one month after the election day of the most recent state parliamentary election five years ago - which was October 13, 2019. According to the state parliamentary election law, the election day must also fall on a Sunday. The deadline was set for July 16, 2024.