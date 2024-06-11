Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Ferrari disaster

Vasseur miffed: “Whole shit of a season”

Nachrichten
11.06.2024 10:37

Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur has expressed his anger after the disastrous race weekend in Montreal. He hopes his team "experienced the whole shit of a season this weekend", said the Frenchman. Nevertheless, he is optimistic.

comment0 Kommentare

Vasseur emphasizes that the team actually started the race weekend with confidence. But in the end, Sunday in Montreal in particular turned into a nightmare. After the first double retirement of the season, the team boss is really pissed off: "And now I hope we've celebrated the whole shit of a season in one weekend," the Frenchman said, according to "motorsport-total.com".

And yet he tries to analyze the weekend objectively. Canada did not go according to plan, but you have to be able to deal with that, explains the 56-year-old: "Sometimes you have the feeling that everything just goes wrong. But that doesn't mean you change your attitude."

One weekend decides nothing
The weekend would certainly not throw the racing team off track. "Ferrari works together as a team in good times and bad. And that's how it is this time too," says Vasseur. They want to attack again in Barcelona and will not allow themselves any more mistakes.

Ferrari is already aiming for another victory in Barcelona. (Bild: AFP/APA/NICOLAS TUCAT)
Ferrari is already aiming for another victory in Barcelona.
(Bild: AFP/APA/NICOLAS TUCAT)

The season is still long anyway and will be fiercely contested this year, the Frenchman is certain: "You're not world champion after just one weekend, but you're not in nowhere after a tough weekend either." After all, there are still 15 races to beat.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf