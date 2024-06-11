Ferrari disaster
Vasseur miffed: “Whole shit of a season”
Ferrari team boss Frederic Vasseur has expressed his anger after the disastrous race weekend in Montreal. He hopes his team "experienced the whole shit of a season this weekend", said the Frenchman. Nevertheless, he is optimistic.
Vasseur emphasizes that the team actually started the race weekend with confidence. But in the end, Sunday in Montreal in particular turned into a nightmare. After the first double retirement of the season, the team boss is really pissed off: "And now I hope we've celebrated the whole shit of a season in one weekend," the Frenchman said, according to "motorsport-total.com".
And yet he tries to analyze the weekend objectively. Canada did not go according to plan, but you have to be able to deal with that, explains the 56-year-old: "Sometimes you have the feeling that everything just goes wrong. But that doesn't mean you change your attitude."
One weekend decides nothing
The weekend would certainly not throw the racing team off track. "Ferrari works together as a team in good times and bad. And that's how it is this time too," says Vasseur. They want to attack again in Barcelona and will not allow themselves any more mistakes.
The season is still long anyway and will be fiercely contested this year, the Frenchman is certain: "You're not world champion after just one weekend, but you're not in nowhere after a tough weekend either." After all, there are still 15 races to beat.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.