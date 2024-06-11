"Krone" asked about it
New MCI building: BIG would be ready for the project
For many years, the construction of the new Management Center Innsbruck (MCI) was discussed, sometimes heatedly. Since the "Krone" reported on the offer of 190 million euros from Porr-Ortner, things could now move quickly. When asked, BIG has shown itself willing to tackle the project.
According to reports, things should now move quickly. The state wants to present a solution for the new MCI building as soon as possible. By scattering the dubious 320 million euro variant, some forces in and around the Landhaus actually wanted to stall the new building variant and, by renting the Hotel Grauer Bär next to the current MCI main location, present what at first glance appears to be a cheaper, half-hearted "Husch Pfusch" solution.
But then the current Porr-Ortner offer was leaked to the "Krone": a new building for 190 million euros. All-inclusive. An offer that has been known to the state since May 21, but was concealed. For whatever reason ...
Should the clients or the builders of the MCI invite us to discuss a cooperation, we will be happy to help, especially as the implementation of such projects is one of BIG's core competencies.
Die BIG auf „Krone“-Anfrage
BIG would be predestined to build
An offer that should be accepted immediately. But it seems that the state does not have the courage to do so. If this is indeed the case, there is another option. The BIG, the federal real estate company, could build the MCI. It would be predestined for this, as it has already realized similar projects such as the new university building in Innsbruck, the parliament and currently the security center. Successful!
In response to a Krone inquiry, they are ready
And the BIG would also be ready, as confirmed by a Krone inquiry on Monday: "Should the clients or builders of the MCI invite us to discuss a cooperation, we would be happy to help, especially as the implementation of such projects is one of the core competencies of the BIG," it said! Now the state has to show its colors: Either build it itself for 190 million euros or commission the BIG.
Initial talks could take place as early as Tuesday
The "gray bear" option does not solve the problem at all in terms of the successful Tyrolean university MCI. Governor Anton Mattle and his SPÖ deputy Georg Dornauer can and must now demonstrate leadership. They could seek talks with the BIG management as early as Tuesday. They are visiting the security center.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.