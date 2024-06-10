"Misunderstood"
Real Madrid call off Carlo Ancelotti
Champions League winners Real Madrid have reacted to coach Carlo Ancelotti's allegedly critical comments on the Club World Cup and ruled out a boycott of the competition.
. "Real Madrid announces that its participation in the new Club World Cup, which will be organized by FIFA next season 2024/2025, has never been questioned," the club said in a statement on Monday.
"Misunderstood"
Ancelotti had previously been quoted as saying: "FIFA forgets that players and clubs will not take part in this tournament. Just like us, other clubs will also turn down the invitation," the Real coach is reported to have told the Italian daily newspaper "Il Giornale": "A single Real Madrid game is worth 20 million and FIFA wants to give us that amount for the entire cup. Negative."
Ancelotti later clarified to X that he had been misunderstood in the conversation. "Nothing is further from my interest than to turn down the opportunity to participate in a tournament that I believe could be a great opportunity to continue fighting for major titles with Real Madrid," Ancelotti wrote on Monday afternoon.
According to the club's statement, a boycott of the Club World Cup is not an issue at all. "Therefore, our club will participate as planned in this official competition, which we will face with pride and the greatest enthusiasm to make our millions of fans around the world dream again with a new title," Real announced.
New Club World Cup
From next year, the reformed Club World Cup will be held with 32 teams instead of the current seven. The new tournament, planned to take place every four years, will replace the previous mini-World Cup. FIFA has rejected criticism of the expanded tournament and insists that it will be held in the summer of 2025. The four-week tournament from June 15 to July 13 in the USA will be played in eight groups of four followed by a knockout phase. Red Bull Salzburg have also qualified through their success in the European Cup.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.