Real Madrid call off Carlo Ancelotti

New Club World Cup

From next year, the reformed Club World Cup will be held with 32 teams instead of the current seven. The new tournament, planned to take place every four years, will replace the previous mini-World Cup. FIFA has rejected criticism of the expanded tournament and insists that it will be held in the summer of 2025. The four-week tournament from June 15 to July 13 in the USA will be played in eight groups of four followed by a knockout phase. Red Bull Salzburg have also qualified through their success in the European Cup.