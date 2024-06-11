Big movie dream
Fergie really wants to star in this series
Sarah Ferguson (64) has a wish that I'm sure many fans have: a role in the popular Netflix series "Bridgerton"! Producer Shonda Rhimes (54) already has a character in mind for her ...
The 64-year-old made a cameo appearance in "Friends" in the 90s and recently had a small role in a Hallmark movie. She now hopes to build on this with further work in television and film.
Fergie wants a role in "Bridgerton"
She told the British edition of "HELLO!" magazine: "I had a cameo in the Hallmark movie 'An American in Austen'. I'd like to do more walk-on roles and voice-overs and I asked my agent if I could get a walk-on role in 'Bridgerton'."
Ferguson even revealed which role she would be cast for. "I think Lady Penelope should have a friend who has red hair like me. I'm just saying!"
For the current third season, which revolves around Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan (37), Sarah will probably be out of luck - but who knows, maybe for the next one? After all, the series is about London's aristocratic society, a subject that Prince Andrew's ex-wife (64) probably knows a thing or two about.
Sarah Ferguson is "very happy"
Her desire to play Bridgerton is not the only thing Sarah Ferguson has revealed. The mother of Princess Eugenie (34) and Princess Beatrice (35) has already battled breast and skin cancer in her life - she was able to beat breast cancer, but is currently still undergoing skin cancer treatment.
In her interview on "Good Morning Britain", she spoke about the changes she is living with as a result of her illnesses: "Now with a mastectomy and then with malignant melanoma... Of course it's not a wake-up call every day, now it's a new normal. You can never say you're cancer-free, but you can say: 'I'm fine and I'm very happy'".
