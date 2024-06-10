Vorteilswelt
Völkermarkt town hall

Anonymous letters against family: councillor resigns

Nachrichten
10.06.2024 09:09

Hostility in anonymous letters against a VP politician caused quite a stir in Völkermarkt town hall. Now the councillor is pulling the ripcord - also for the good of his family.

comment0 Kommentare

Andreas Sneditz is a councillor in Völkemarkt in an ÖVP seatand as such is responsible for trade, economy, markets and tourism.

In May, he changed his day job: Sneditz, who had previously been a professional soldier, switched to a new profession and took over the position of head of the St. Andrä municipal office - under SPÖ mayor Maria Knauder.

Andreas Sneditz steps down as town councillor in Völkermarkt. (Bild: Stadt Völkermarkt)
Andreas Sneditz steps down as town councillor in Völkermarkt.
(Bild: Stadt Völkermarkt)

The change of job is also one of the reasons for his resignation as a councillor in Völkermarkt: as he stated in his letter of resignation to Mayor Markus Lakounigg, Sneditz would like to devote himself fully to his new job and familiarize himself intensively with it in the coming months, which will require his full attention and time.

Zitat Icon

After careful consideration, I have decided to resign from my position as a city councillor.

Andreas Sneditz

"Furthermore, I am burdened by incidents of anonymous letters directed at me and my family. These unpleasant incidents have not only affected my personal well-being and that of my family, but have also significantly influenced my decision," said Sneditz. The most important reason for his resignation, however, was his desire to spend more time with his family, said the married father of two sons.

His resignation as councillor is due to take place at the end of June. Sneditz intends to remain active as a regular municipal councillor in Völkermarkt.

The law would allow him to run the town council in one municipality and pursue a political career in the other, but this constellation has nevertheless caused a stir.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christina Natascha Kogler
Christina Natascha Kogler
