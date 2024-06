Fire in the children’s room of a house in Flachgau

According to the police, the source of the fire was in the room of an apartment on the first floor of the affected apartment building in the Flachgau municipality of Göming. Everyone was able to get outside in time. The local fire department was able to extinguish the fire quickly. According to the fire investigators, the fire broke out in a closet. It is still unclear exactly what caused it. There will be further investigations. Fortunately, no one was injured.