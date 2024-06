Roglic extends Dauphine lead with another victory

The Slovenian Primoz Roglic has extended his overall lead on the queen stage of the Tour of the Dauphine with his second victory in a row. After 155 km with 4,300 meters of climbing in Samoëns on Saturday, the Bora captain held his own in the uphill sprint of a small leading group ahead of Matteo Jorgenson, who had the same time. The American is now also Roglic's closest rival in the overall classification, as the Belgian Remco Evenepoel, who had previously been in second place, lost a lot of time on the final climb.