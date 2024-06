Maxi Taucher cleaned up at the French Open

For the 16-year-old from Hohenems, the French Open in Paris turned into a triumphant procession, with him playing in a league of his own at times. However, the final in the junior singles competition was a fight on a knife-edge. With the better end for Taucher: in a match worth seeing, he won by a wafer-thin margin in three sets against the number two seed from the Netherlands, Ivar Van Rijt, with the last set only being decided in a match tie-break (2:6, 6:4 and 10:8).