Vienna video competition
Love for your own neighborhood is worth 10,000 euros
If you love your neighborhood, you should immortalize it in a one-minute video, because then you could be rewarded with a shopping experience worth 10,000 euros in a new competition organized by the Viennese business community.
The 10,000 euro package is the main prize of the competition and has a lot to offer: accompanied by a personal shopping advisor, you can choose between a visit to a hairdresser, beauty salon or massage institute, a five-star hotel stay with dinner and plenty of credit for shopping in Vienna. But there will also be a winner for each individual district, who will be rewarded with 1000 euros.
German "in all its Viennese forms" permitted
The videos submitted must be at least 45 seconds long and a maximum of 90 seconds. The competition brochure contains further tips on how to increase your chances of winning the main prize, such as thinking about what you want to say and film beforehand and then paying attention to the production quality. Videos are accepted in German "in all its Viennese variations", but also in sign language.
In addition to the competition for consumers, there is also a competition for retailers. Here too, the main prize is worth 10,000 euros, but consists of professional marketing support: social media consulting, an advertising motif from a graphic designer and a 30-second cinema commercial. The closing date for all videos is October 20. A jury of experts will then select the winners.
