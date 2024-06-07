Vorteilswelt
War demoralizes citizens

Ukraine: Support for Zelensky at an all-time low

Nachrichten
07.06.2024 20:48

After more than two years of war, support for President Volodymyr Zelensky has fallen to an all-time low in Ukraine. However, he still has the trust of more than half of the population.

comment0 Kommentare

According to a survey published on Friday, people's approval of the head of state fell below 60 percent for the first time. In May 2022 - shortly after the start of the Russian war of aggression - the figure was still 90 percent.

Over the course of the war, however, support for Zelenskyi fell continuously. In December 2023, 77% of Ukrainians still trusted him, compared to 64% in February of this year.

(Bild: APA/AFP/Ukarainian Presidental Press)
(Bild: APA/AFP/Ukarainian Presidental Press)

"Downward trend continues"
This figure has now fallen below 60% for the first time, as the KIIS polling institute reported on Friday. "The downward trend in confidence continues," the institute wrote. "At the same time, however, we want to point out that Volodymyr Zelensky continues to have legitimacy in the eyes of Ukrainian society and that the majority of Ukrainians trust him."

In office since 2019
Selensky took office in 2019. His term of office actually ended last month - but he remained president under the current martial law. According to the Ukrainian authorities, there will be no elections for the time being, partly because 20 percent of the country is under Russian control and millions of Ukrainians have fled abroad.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

