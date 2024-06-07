War demoralizes citizens
Ukraine: Support for Zelensky at an all-time low
After more than two years of war, support for President Volodymyr Zelensky has fallen to an all-time low in Ukraine. However, he still has the trust of more than half of the population.
According to a survey published on Friday, people's approval of the head of state fell below 60 percent for the first time. In May 2022 - shortly after the start of the Russian war of aggression - the figure was still 90 percent.
Over the course of the war, however, support for Zelenskyi fell continuously. In December 2023, 77% of Ukrainians still trusted him, compared to 64% in February of this year.
"Downward trend continues"
This figure has now fallen below 60% for the first time, as the KIIS polling institute reported on Friday. "The downward trend in confidence continues," the institute wrote. "At the same time, however, we want to point out that Volodymyr Zelensky continues to have legitimacy in the eyes of Ukrainian society and that the majority of Ukrainians trust him."
In office since 2019
Selensky took office in 2019. His term of office actually ended last month - but he remained president under the current martial law. According to the Ukrainian authorities, there will be no elections for the time being, partly because 20 percent of the country is under Russian control and millions of Ukrainians have fled abroad.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.