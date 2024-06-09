2 days, 575 operations
How severe weather challenges helpers
After a veritable marathon of operations, the Florianis look back on the storm with a critical eye. Because much, but not everything, went smoothly.
Hundreds of Florianis were called upon at the beginning of the week. Severe storms flooded streets and cellars and turned small rivulets into raging rivers. The fire departments had to be called out 575 times on June 3 and 4 alone.
The Danube level peaked at 7.72 meters on Tuesday. However, we are still monitoring the weather situation closely so that we can intervene quickly.
Klaus Stebal, Landesfeuerwehrverband
With 143 operations, the district of St. Pölten was particularly affected, followed by the regions of Korneuburg (90) and Tulln (78). "Such punctual rainfall with high intensity is always particularly challenging because the sewer system is usually overwhelmed, resulting in flooding in cellars," explains Klaus Stebal from the provincial fire brigade association.
Flood protection: set-up worked
One of the most challenging regions for the emergency services during these storms was the Marchfeld, as there were small dam breaches. However, the flood protection structure along the Danube worked perfectly. "In the Wachau, the first phase of the alarm plan was implemented in some municipalities," says Stebal. This primarily means closing the stationary walls with mobile elements. This happened in Dürnstein, Weißenkirchen, Spitz, Aggsbach-Markt, Schönbühel-Aggsbach, Oberarnsdorf, Rossatz-Arnsdorf and Mitterarnsdorf.
However, there is potential for improvement in the weather forecasts. "The precipitation from Tuesday to Wednesday was not expected to be as intense. As a result, we mostly had a higher water level than forecast. This is difficult for us, of course, because there are limits to when flood protection is put in place," says Stebal.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
