How severe weather challenges helpers

Flood protection: set-up worked

One of the most challenging regions for the emergency services during these storms was the Marchfeld, as there were small dam breaches. However, the flood protection structure along the Danube worked perfectly. "In the Wachau, the first phase of the alarm plan was implemented in some municipalities," says Stebal. This primarily means closing the stationary walls with mobile elements. This happened in Dürnstein, Weißenkirchen, Spitz, Aggsbach-Markt, Schönbühel-Aggsbach, Oberarnsdorf, Rossatz-Arnsdorf and Mitterarnsdorf.