Increasing risk of severe weather: Now comes storm and hail

Flooding, mudslides, hail and co.

Although temperatures will remain summery, the weather will continue to be unsettled. "The combination of high-energy air and pronounced high-altitude currents will favor strong and sometimes long-lasting thunderstorms in the coming days," says meteorologist Nikolas Zimmermann. As a result, the risk of thunderstorms will increase again: in addition to flooding and mudslides, there may also be hail and gale-force winds.