No end in sight

Increasing risk of severe weather: Now comes storm and hail

Nachrichten
07.06.2024 12:48

There is no end to the series of storms in Austria: after the heavy rainfall and thunderstorms of the past few days, lightning and thunder can also be expected at the weekend. Hail and heavy squalls are also to be expected!

comment0 Kommentare

There were already heavy thunderstorms in the country on Thursday. Vienna was particularly affected this time. The situation could become even worse from Friday. According to information from the Austrian Severe Weather Center, there is again a local risk of large amounts of rain in a short space of time at the weekend.

Flooding, mudslides, hail and co.
Although temperatures will remain summery, the weather will continue to be unsettled. "The combination of high-energy air and pronounced high-altitude currents will favor strong and sometimes long-lasting thunderstorms in the coming days," says meteorologist Nikolas Zimmermann. As a result, the risk of thunderstorms will increase again: in addition to flooding and mudslides, there may also be hail and gale-force winds.

Experts from Skywarn Austria are even talking about hailstones that can be up to six centimetres in size. There is a particularly high risk of thunderstorms from Carinthia to Burgenland.

In the course of Friday afternoon, the thunderstorms will move from the south-east across southern Lower Austria and further to the east/north-east. This means that there will be a severe weather alert from Lower Carinthia via western Styria and the Graz Basin towards central and northern Burgenland and into southern Lower Austria in the afternoon and evening.

The weather situation looks similar on Saturday and Sunday. According to the severe weather center, a cold front is likely to hit us next week, and temperatures will then go downhill again ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

