PFAS as a threat
Declaring war on the poison of the century
PFAS in soil and water poses a threat to human and animal health. Elevated levels have also been detected in the soil of Vorarlberg and in Lake Constance. This must change urgently, the Greens demand.
PFAS are a group of synthetic chemicals that can be found everywhere. In pizza boxes, cosmetics or even rainwear," explains Eva Hammerer, head of the Green Party. Perfluorinated and polyfluorinated alkyl substances (PFAS) have been produced since the 1950s. These are water-, grease- and dirt-repellent - and cannot be broken down. "It is a poison of the century that is increasingly entering the human body via drinking water and food," warns Hammerer. The possible health consequences of PFAS range from hormonal changes to liver damage, thyroid disorders, obesity and even cancer.
As one country cannot solve the problem alone, we Greens are campaigning for EU-wide regulation for the entire group of substances.
Eva Hammerer, Landessprecherin der Grünen
Bild: Grüne Vorarlberg
The poison of the century can also be found in Vorarlberg. "PFAS can be found in all water and soil samples," explains Provincial Councillor Daniel Zadra. As a rule, the chemicals enter the environment via wastewater. "It was absolutely right that the Vorarlberg Soil Protection Act stipulates that sewage sludge may no longer be spread on our soils."
Increased levels in soils and in Lake Constance
Soils contaminated with PFAS were detected in the intensively farmed Rhine Valley in particular - two thirds of the soils tested were above the specified limit. Lake Constance fared similarly badly: According to the International Water Protection Commission, the concentration of PFAS is eight times higher than the limit value applicable in the European Union. "It is assumed that a fire in Switzerland is the reason for the high concentration," adds Zadra. According to the report, several tons of PFAS-containing extinguishing foam flowed into Lake Constance in 2020.
Vorarlberg alone cannot solve the problem
As the lake is a drinking water reservoir and home to countless creatures, there is an urgent need for action. Over the past 20 years, some of these perfluorinated and polyfluorinated alkyl substances have been repeatedly banned - with moderate success. "As one country cannot solve the problem, we are campaigning for EU-wide regulation for the entire group of substances," said Hammerer. She is calling for PFAS to only be used where there are no alternatives. "Packaging or clothing can also be produced without these chemicals." In addition, limit values should be set for water, soil and food.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.