Declaring war on the poison of the century

Vorarlberg alone cannot solve the problem

As the lake is a drinking water reservoir and home to countless creatures, there is an urgent need for action. Over the past 20 years, some of these perfluorinated and polyfluorinated alkyl substances have been repeatedly banned - with moderate success. "As one country cannot solve the problem, we are campaigning for EU-wide regulation for the entire group of substances," said Hammerer. She is calling for PFAS to only be used where there are no alternatives. "Packaging or clothing can also be produced without these chemicals." In addition, limit values should be set for water, soil and food.