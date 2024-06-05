What the ECB interest rate turnaround means for savers and house builders

Will savers get less interest?

"The ECB cut will have an immediate impact on call money and fixed-term deposits," says Max Herbst from the financial consultancy FMH. This is because the ECB is likely to cut not only the key interest rate, but also its deposit rate. This determines how much money banks receive for the money they have parked with the ECB. Many banks have passed on a large part of this interest rate to their customers over the past two years. Now the deposit interest rate is likely to be reduced again for the first time from 4.0 to 3.75 percent. In anticipation of this, some banks have already lowered their interest rates for overnight and fixed-term deposits. "Only very few banks with top interest rates have reason to pass on the reduction," said expert Herbst. "But many other banks will also take advantage of this and further reduce their low interest rate offers in the investment sector."