Exchange of blows over social issues and nuclear energy

SPÖ European spokesperson Leichtfried responded to Rainer Nowak's objection as to how the FPÖ could become the strongest party: "I haven't seen such a good mood in the SPÖ for a long time. Some people are going to have a good look at how it all turns out. For the EU elections and for the National Council elections." There was a constant exchange of blows between red and blue. The FPÖ is completely irrelevant in the EU, in contrast to the social democratic group, said Leichtfried. He also took a swipe at the blue top candidate Harald Vilimsky. He had tabled motions on nuclear energy. He and his party could not be taken seriously. "If you vote for the FPÖ, it's for nothing." Steger countered that the Social Democrats should rather ask themselves how the loss of prosperity and inflation could have come about. "They want a levelling down and European unemployment insurance. They want to distribute more and more away from Austria. We want to regulate this nationally."