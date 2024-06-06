New chapter begins
Lagerfeld successor Viard leaves Chanel
After almost three decades in the service of Chanel, Virginie Viard, the creative director of the legendary fashion house, is leaving her position. "A new chapter begins for Chanel Mode", the company announced on Thursday.
Viard, who succeeded Karl Lagerfeld in 2019 following the iconic designer's death, shaped the brand with her own creative vision and her profound understanding of Chanel's DNA. Under her leadership, the house underwent a continuous evolution, while always maintaining its unmistakable style and elegance.
"Remarkable contribution to fashion"
"Chanel confirms the departure of Virginie Viard after a rich collaboration of five years as Artistic Director of Fashion Collections, during which she renewed the House's codes in line with Chanel's creative heritage, and nearly thirty years with the House," the luxury brand stated, thanking Virginie Viard for "her remarkable contribution to fashion, creativity and the vitality of Chanel".
Details of the House's new creative structure will be announced shortly.
A new course for Chanel
Viard's departure heralds a new era for Chanel. The search for a suitable successor is already underway and the decision is likely to be made in the coming weeks and months. The choice of the new creative director will have a significant impact on the future of the house and will set the course for the next chapters in Chanel's history.
Viard's time at Chanel was characterized by continuity and innovation. She preserved the iconic elements of the brand, but reinterpreted them and added her own modern twist. Her collections were praised by critics and fashion lovers alike and helped to cement Chanel's position as one of the world's leading fashion houses.
Viard's departure marks a turning point for Chanel, and the fashion world is eagerly awaiting the future of the house. The choice of the new creative director is being followed with great interest, as this decision will determine the direction and image of the brand for years to come.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.