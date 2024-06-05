eu election

Election parties planned - mood questionable

The parties' election parties will nevertheless start in the afternoon and the mood will largely depend on the trend forecasts. The ÖVP is holding its party in front of its federal party headquarters in Lichtenfelsgasse. The Freedom Party's election party will take place right next door in the Vino Wien restaurant. The SPÖ gathers at the Marx-Palast in Vienna-Landstraße. The Greens are at the Metropol in Vienna-Hernals, the pink election party is at a pub near the Heumarkt. The KPÖ is meeting at the Café Siebenstern in Vienna-Neubau, the venue of its top candidate. In the same district, at the 25hours Hotel, the DNA list also celebrates the election evening from 4 pm.