Rockfall on B159: Road over Pass Lueg blocked

Freeway closure due to fire drill

A long-planned fire drill will take place in the Helbersberg and Ofenau tunnels on Tuesday evening at 8.15 pm and 9.45 pm. The highway will be completely closed for around 30 minutes each time. It is therefore not possible to take the B159 as a detour. Cars must wait for the closures, emergency vehicles can pass through the tunnels in an emergency.