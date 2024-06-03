Incident at bus station
After attempted abuse: more victims wanted
Following the horrific incident in Vienna-Wieden at the beginning of May, in which a man (37) from Syria allegedly attempted to rape a 23-year-old woman, the Vienna police are now looking for other possible victims. Photos of the suspect have been published. Victims are asked to contact the police.
It was shortly before noon on May 4 when the 37-year-old allegedly sat down next to the 23-year-old on the bus platform in Wieden. The man allegedly tried to engage the young woman in conversation. Suddenly he allegedly grabbed her by the arms and tried to kiss her.
Sat on woman and touched her body
Despite loud screams from the victim and a witness, the man allegedly pushed her to the ground, sat on her and touched her body. The Syrian was arrested on the same day. "He confessed to the acts, but denied any intention to rape", explained the Vienna police on Monday. The man is currently in prison.
In the course of the interrogation and on the basis of the investigative work, however, it is suspected that the arrested man may have committed similar acts in the period from April to May.
Get help!
The Vienna police are the point of contact for people who perceive violence or are themselves victims of violence. The police emergency number 133 can be reached at any time. The crime prevention department of the Vienna Criminal Police Office also offers personal advice on the hotline 0800 216346
Further contacts:
- Women's helpline: 0800 222 555
- Vienna Intervention Center/Violence Protection Center: 0800 700 217
- Emergency call for victims: 0800 112 112
- Emergency call of the Association of Vienna Women's Shelters: 05 77 22
The Vienna police have been ordered by the Vienna Public Prosecutor's Office to publish the images. Possible victims are asked to contact the Vienna State Criminal Police Office on 01-31310-43800.
