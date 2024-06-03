Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Incident at bus station

After attempted abuse: more victims wanted

Nachrichten
03.06.2024 13:48

Following the horrific incident in Vienna-Wieden at the beginning of May, in which a man (37) from Syria allegedly attempted to rape a 23-year-old woman, the Vienna police are now looking for other possible victims. Photos of the suspect have been published. Victims are asked to contact the police.

comment0 Kommentare

It was shortly before noon on May 4 when the 37-year-old allegedly sat down next to the 23-year-old on the bus platform in Wieden. The man allegedly tried to engage the young woman in conversation. Suddenly he allegedly grabbed her by the arms and tried to kiss her.

Sat on woman and touched her body
Despite loud screams from the victim and a witness, the man allegedly pushed her to the ground, sat on her and touched her body. The Syrian was arrested on the same day. "He confessed to the acts, but denied any intention to rape", explained the Vienna police on Monday. The man is currently in prison.

The arrested man may have committed similar acts between April and May. (Bild: LPD Wien)
The arrested man may have committed similar acts between April and May.
(Bild: LPD Wien)
(Bild: LPD Wien)
(Bild: LPD Wien)

In the course of the interrogation and on the basis of the investigative work, however, it is suspected that the arrested man may have committed similar acts in the period from April to May.

Get help!

The Vienna police are the point of contact for people who perceive violence or are themselves victims of violence. The police emergency number 133 can be reached at any time. The crime prevention department of the Vienna Criminal Police Office also offers personal advice on the hotline 0800 216346

Further contacts:

  • Women's helpline: 0800 222 555
  • Vienna Intervention Center/Violence Protection Center: 0800 700 217
  • Emergency call for victims: 0800 112 112
  • Emergency call of the Association of Vienna Women's Shelters: 05 77 22

The Vienna police have been ordered by the Vienna Public Prosecutor's Office to publish the images. Possible victims are asked to contact the Vienna State Criminal Police Office on 01-31310-43800.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf