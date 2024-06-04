Olympic outfits & more
Win prizes for the Summer Olympics
Very smart! The new Olympic Team Austria collection for Paris 2024 has been presented. One winner now has the chance to win one of these outfits and will also be invited to the official dress-up event in Vienna on July 9.
The Paris collection for our Olympic Team 2024 has arrived and scores highly in terms of style. But that's not all: Erima uses yarn made from recycled plastic bottles and Salomon's running shoes are reused at the end of their service life to make ski boots and functional shirts - sustainability plays just as big a role here as functionality.
Win prizes worth 2,500 euros
The outfits in the trendy color combination of white, grey and red as well as the sporty, modern traditional costume from Adelsberger will ensure that Austria is an eye-catcher at the opening ceremony of the world's biggest sporting event. Our "Krone" winner, who can look forward to an outfit package worth € 2500, will also be such an eye-catcher. What you can win:
- Sustainable training, sports and leisure clothing from the CHANGE collection by Erima
- Recyclable running shoe Index.03 from Salomon
- Sporty and elegant formal wear including skirt and trousers from Adelsberger
- Hygiene and body care articles from Procter & Gamble
- Sports nutrition package from Peeroton
- Sports and lifestyle glasses from Athletes eyewear
- Hand sanitizer from Hagleitner
An exclusive experience on top on July 9!
The equipment package will be presented on July 9 at the official dressing ceremony of the Olympic Team Austria 2024, to which the "Krone" winner and an accompanying person are exclusively invited. At the Vienna Marriott Hotel, you can meet the Olympic stars up close and give them your personal congratulations on their way to Paris.
Simply fill in the form below to take part in the prize draw. You can play until June 20 at 11:59 pm. Don't forget: June 20 is also Olympic Day in Linz, where you can meet real Olympic stars and do sports with them. Free entry!
