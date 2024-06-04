Win prizes for the Summer Olympics

Win prizes worth 2,500 euros

The outfits in the trendy color combination of white, grey and red as well as the sporty, modern traditional costume from Adelsberger will ensure that Austria is an eye-catcher at the opening ceremony of the world's biggest sporting event. Our "Krone" winner, who can look forward to an outfit package worth € 2500, will also be such an eye-catcher. What you can win: