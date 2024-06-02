Real party with 70,000
Alaba celebrates so exuberantly at the reception in Madrid
The Champions League winners from Real Madrid received an enthusiastic welcome on their return to the Spanish capital.
Long before the big fiesta with the soccer fans at the Cibeles Fountain in the evening, the crowds gathered to celebrate themselves and the team of currently injured ÖFB star David Alaba in glorious summer weather.
"I always say that this club is special," emphasized Jude Bellingham on the club's own Real Madrid TV channel. Saturday night's 2-0 win over his former club Borussia Dortmund was another example of that, including for the fans, explained Bellingham.
Before the party really got going, the team and coaches also went to the Catedral de Santa María la Real de la Almudena. In a white bus, escorted by police officers on white horses, they were taken at walking pace past fans to the next party venue, the Puerta del Sol, one of the most famous squares in Madrid. There too, fans as far as the eye could see, and the team led by successful coach Carlo Ancelotti was greeted there by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, President of the Regional Government of the Autonomous Community of Madrid.
The German Toni Kroos received a special round of applause. Club boss Florentino Pérez thanked the midfield strategist, who will end his career after the European Championship and made his last appearance for the Whites at London's Wembley Stadium.
