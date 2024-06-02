Alaba celebrates so exuberantly at the reception in Madrid

Before the party really got going, the team and coaches also went to the Catedral de Santa María la Real de la Almudena. In a white bus, escorted by police officers on white horses, they were taken at walking pace past fans to the next party venue, the Puerta del Sol, one of the most famous squares in Madrid. There too, fans as far as the eye could see, and the team led by successful coach Carlo Ancelotti was greeted there by Isabel Díaz Ayuso, President of the Regional Government of the Autonomous Community of Madrid.