Robert Weber’s time after handball has begun

The handball legend has been back home in Dornbirn since Thursday. "I'll be training again from Monday, but only fitness, for myself, now I have enough time!" As things stand, the career of the 228-time team winger is over after 990 goals. "I know that I can still rock the stage. But I'm not going to impose myself anymore!" The 38-year-old has still not received any offers. "I'm not going to wait until October this year to see if anything else comes up. I have to look after myself and find my own career!" This week he will find out whether he has passed the police entrance exam, and the training he has completed in sports marketing and online marketing also opens up opportunities.