Which low-cost retailers are booming in Austria

Promotional stores, which attract customers with all kinds of goods, have also grown particularly quickly. While there were only 13 branches of various providers in 2009, this year there are already 337 across Austria, according to Standort +Markt. The German chains Tedi and Thomas Philips are just as active as Action, which was founded in the Netherlands and has already opened more than 100 stores in Austria. "We offer a surprising, varied range and convince with the lowest prices. Two thirds of the range is constantly changing. Between 75 and 150 new items land on the shelves every week. This flexibility allows us to react very quickly to customer requests," says Austrian boss Boyko Tchakarov, explaining his concept.