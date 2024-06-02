Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Exciting race

Iceland’s new president: Tómasdóttir wins election

Nachrichten
02.06.2024 14:33

Halla Tómasdóttir has won the presidential election in Iceland. After most of the votes were counted during a long election night on Sunday, she had a clear lead over her rivals.

comment0 Kommentare

It was initially a close race between Tómasdóttir and Katrín Jakobsdóttir, who already has a lot of experience in politics thanks to her former role as the country's prime minister. Jakobsdóttir eventually conceded defeat.

In office from August
Voter turnout was just under 79 percent, as reported by Icelandic broadcaster RUV. This was significantly higher than in the previous election. Almost 270,000 Icelanders were eligible to vote.

Halla Tómasdóttir celebrated after her election victory. (Bild: APA/AFP/Halldor KOLBEINS)
Halla Tómasdóttir celebrated after her election victory.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Halldor KOLBEINS)

A few votes were still being counted when it was already clear that Tómasdóttir had won. This makes her the country's seventh president and the second woman to hold the office to date. She takes up her new role on August 1.

The 55-year-old entrepreneur succeeds Gudni Jóhannesson, who has been President of the North Atlantic island since 2016. The 55-year-old announced in his New Year's address that he would not be seeking a third term in office.

Already ran once in 2016
Tómasdóttir had already run once in 2016 and lost the race for the presidency to her fellow candidate Gudni Jóhannesson, who then held the office for eight years.

The role of the president is largely representative. Iceland is not a member of the European Union, but is part of the European Economic Area (EEA), as are Norway and Liechtenstein. Presidential elections are held every four years on the island, which has a population of around 380,000, provided there is more than one candidate. This time there were twelve candidates - more than ever before.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf