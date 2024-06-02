NHL
Florida Panthers in the finals like last year
The Florida Panthers are in the Stanley Cup final, just like last year. The Panthers won the sixth game of the "best of seven" series in the Eastern Conference against the New York Rangers 2:1 at home on Saturday.
Last year, the team from Sunrise near Fort Lauderdale lost to the Vegas Golden Knigts in the duel for the National Hockey League (NHL) title. This season's opponents are the Edmonton Oilers or the Dallas Stars.
Canadian Sam Bennett (20th) and Russian Vladimir Tarasenko (50th) scored the goals for Florida. Tarasenko's compatriot Artemi Panarin only managed to score the final goal with 100 seconds remaining. By this time, Rangers goalie Igor Schesterkin had already left his goal. The New York Islanders, the best team of the regular season, bowed out of the Stanley Cup play-offs in the semi-finals for the second time in three years. They have not won the title since 1994.
First title beckons
It would be the first time ever for the Panthers to lift the Stanley Cup. It is their third appearance in the final. In 1996, shortly after entering the NHL, they lost 4-0 to the Colorado Avalanche in the best of seven and 4-1 to Las Vegas last year. Florida is only the fourth team since 2005-06 to reach the Stanley Cup Final in two consecutive years. Previously, the Pittsburgh Penguins, Detroit Red Wings and most recently Tampa Bay Lightning (2020-2022) had achieved this.
Edmonton leads the second semi-final series against Dallas 3:2. The Canadiens can secure their place in the final, their first since 2006, with a home win on Monday night. The first game of the Stanley Cup Finals is scheduled for June 8.
