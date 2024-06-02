Soccer Mass
Kick-off for a rather unusual church service
Do church and soccer go together? Pastor Josef Reisenhofer answers this question of faith with a TV service for the European Football Championship. 300 players will take part in the service next Sunday at the Hartberg soccer stadium.
Next Sunday, June 9, the bells will ring out for the service. But the parish church will remain empty. This is because the churchgoers are making a pilgrimage to the Hartberg soccer stadium, where the kick-off for the soccer service on the green pitch is at 10 am. A goal stands at midfield, next to the altar, flanked by professional footballers, amateur footballers, soccer officials and cheerleaders. There is dancing, singing and praying in the stands. A rock band frames the church event with soccer anthems such as "Stand Up" or "You'll Never Walk Alone".
Always staying on the ball and moving the church to where the people are - this is how the Hartberg parish priest Josef Reisenhofer has made a name for himself as an event pastor. Whether in the strobe of the disco, with samba dancers on Hartberg's main square or in a rubber boat on the leisure lake.
I want to bring heaven to the green lawn.
Joe Reisenhofer
Missionary in worlds outside the church
The affable priest sees himself as a border crosser - even if this sometimes earns him a red card from the right wing of the church. "This time, everything is set up as Catholic, the liturgy officers of the diocese have approved the soccer service," says the 62-year-old priest reassuringly.
300 participants help to ensure that everything runs smoothly. The volunteer TV team from the Hartberg parish will broadcast the service for ORF 3 on the Euro. In his sermon, Reisenhofer is supported by soccer players who kick off the joys and sorrows of life with their moves. "I believe that church and soccer have many parallels. People experience the joy of meeting others here." There is also a sense of the transcendent in the soccer stadium.
Celebrities expected: Will even David Alaba come?
Coach Markus Schopp will be entrusted with the reading, while TSV Hartberg footballers and president Brigitte Annerl will be in charge of the intercessions. Negotiations are also underway with David Alaba, who is considered to be very religious and would bring a great deal of media attention to the soccer service. "Herbert Prohaska has unfortunately canceled because Sunday is sacred to him," smiles the event priest, whose active soccer ambitions came to an abrupt end when he tore his cruciate ligament in a match between a priest and a doctor. "I was once brought to the cup final against Salzburg by GAK for this and blessed the team before kick-off. The divine assistance worked, GAK won the important match."
Shortly before the final whistle, Reisenhofer will give a blessing to all players and participants in the European Championship. It should be a "celebration of peace". This is exactly what Reisenhofer wants from his critics - and perhaps also recognition from official authorities. "I'll be happy if they don't scold me..."
Soccer service for the Euro: June 9, Hartberg soccer stadium, 10 am. Live broadcast on ORF 3 and livestream igod.at
