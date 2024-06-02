Kick-off for a rather unusual church service

Celebrities expected: Will even David Alaba come?

Coach Markus Schopp will be entrusted with the reading, while TSV Hartberg footballers and president Brigitte Annerl will be in charge of the intercessions. Negotiations are also underway with David Alaba, who is considered to be very religious and would bring a great deal of media attention to the soccer service. "Herbert Prohaska has unfortunately canceled because Sunday is sacred to him," smiles the event priest, whose active soccer ambitions came to an abrupt end when he tore his cruciate ligament in a match between a priest and a doctor. "I was once brought to the cup final against Salzburg by GAK for this and blessed the team before kick-off. The divine assistance worked, GAK won the important match."