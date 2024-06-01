Painting apprentice takes the top spot on the podium

Not only her training company Malerei creativ Ringbauer in Markt Allhau congratulated the young painter on her great success, but also Leonhard Schneemann, State Councillor for Economic Affairs: "Our apprentices are the skilled workers of tomorrow. They are the backbone of the local economy. That's why we support young people financially during their apprenticeship, as this indirectly helps apprenticeship seekers to enter the primary labor market." Last year, 2.2 million euros in funding was paid out, this year alone it is already more than one million euros. "With this support, apprentices from socially disadvantaged households receive monthly grants towards their apprenticeship income. This supports them in maintaining their livelihood and indirectly in their training to become important, qualified specialists of the future," explains Schneemann.