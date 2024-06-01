Out of the French Open
“Level gets to the top” – Ofner is looking forward to grass
Two best-of-five matches within two days were too much. Sebastian Ofner lost 6:3, 4:6, 4:6, 1:6 to Corentin Moutet in the third round of the French Open. Nevertheless, he was satisfied with the tournament as a whole. "My level is getting higher and higher," said Ofi and is already looking forward to the grass court season.
Despite the four-set defeat, Ofner was beaming all over his face. "You don't often experience a match with an atmosphere like this." He certainly has no shortage of good memories from Paris. After all, his first two matches were also very special.
With the third round, the Styrian did not quite defend his points from last year, falling just outside the top 50 in the world rankings, but he has made significant progress in the annual rankings and will probably jump from 77th to 62nd place. He has finally managed to qualify for the Olympics, another major goal this season.
"Stuttgart, Halle, Wimbledon fixed"
But first it's onto grass. Ofner wants to make the most of this short season. "I'll start in Stuttgart and Halle, then maybe Mallorca and then of course Wimbledon." Not bad either: 158,000 euros will also be added to Ofner's account thanks to the third round. This means he can continue to afford top support.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.