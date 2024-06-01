Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Out of the French Open

“Level gets to the top” – Ofner is looking forward to grass

Nachrichten
01.06.2024 13:16

Two best-of-five matches within two days were too much. Sebastian Ofner lost 6:3, 4:6, 4:6, 1:6 to Corentin Moutet in the third round of the French Open. Nevertheless, he was satisfied with the tournament as a whole. "My level is getting higher and higher," said Ofi and is already looking forward to the grass court season.

comment0 Kommentare

Despite the four-set defeat, Ofner was beaming all over his face. "You don't often experience a match with an atmosphere like this." He certainly has no shortage of good memories from Paris. After all, his first two matches were also very special.

With the third round, the Styrian did not quite defend his points from last year, falling just outside the top 50 in the world rankings, but he has made significant progress in the annual rankings and will probably jump from 77th to 62nd place. He has finally managed to qualify for the Olympics, another major goal this season.

"Stuttgart, Halle, Wimbledon fixed"
But first it's onto grass. Ofner wants to make the most of this short season. "I'll start in Stuttgart and Halle, then maybe Mallorca and then of course Wimbledon." Not bad either: 158,000 euros will also be added to Ofner's account thanks to the third round. This means he can continue to afford top support.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf