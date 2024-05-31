Bärens died at 46
Sylvie Meis mourns the loss of her “Let’s Dance” partner
The "Let's Dance" family mourns the loss of Christian Bärens: the professional dancer, who once swept across the dance floor with Sylvie Meis, died at the age of just 46.
"A great person has passed away," wrote Sylvie Meis on Instagram with a photo showing her together with Christian Bärens during their participation in "Let's Dance" in 2010. "I am incredibly saddened by the news of the untimely death of my dear Christian."
"Danced back into a new life" with Bärens
She had "danced her way back into a new life with him after my cancer illness", Meis continued. "He was an enrichment for everyone who knew him." She is now thinking above all of his family and loved ones.
The sad news had previously been confirmed to express.de by a colleague of Bärens from the New York dance studio "Stepping Out Studios". "Yes, unfortunately it's true. Christian passed away recently."
"He fought for two weeks"
Bärens was admitted to the cardiac intensive care unit of a hospital in Brooklyn at the end of April. "He fought for his life for two weeks, but lost the battle and passed away on Tuesday, May 14," explained Bärens' girlfriend Irena Canova.
She now wants to organize an appeal for donations, as Bärens is to be buried in Germany. "His mother is coming from Germany to bring her son home."
RTL also pays tribute to Bärens
In addition to Meis, RTL also mourned the loss of the professional dancer, who appeared in season 3 of the German equivalent of the ORF show "Dancing Stars" but had to quit after show six due to back problems. "Even though he only took part in 'Let's Dance' for a short time, we were devastated by the news of his sudden death," the Instagram message read.
Christian Bärens had lived in New York for many years and, according to "Bunte", was also part of the North American tour of "Dancing With The Stars". He even performed at the Oscars back in 2008.
