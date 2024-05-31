Vorteilswelt
"Respect" for verdict

Trump guilty: Stormy Daniels reacts emotionally

Nachrichten
31.05.2024 11:27

While Thursday's verdict in the hush money trial has left former US President Donald Trump in turmoil, a weight has probably been lifted from the shoulders of porn actress Stormy Daniels. Her lawyer has now described her first emotional reaction to the court ruling.

comment0 Kommentare

His client is relieved that the case is now over, lawyer Clark Brewster told US media on Thursday evening. For the 45-year-old, the verdict was also "really emotional". Brewster himself said of the guilty verdict: "No one is above the law, and the selfless, diligent efforts of each juror should be respected and honored."

The trial was also an emotional rollercoaster ride for Stormy Daniels - she shared intimate details from her past. (Bild: AFP/Charly TRIBALLEAU)
The trial was also an emotional rollercoaster ride for Stormy Daniels - she shared intimate details from her past.
(Bild: AFP/Charly TRIBALLEAU)

Daniels described a spicy encounter in court
In the trial, Trump was accused of wanting to improve his chances of success in the 2016 presidential election by paying Stormy Daniels (real name: Stephanie Clifford) 130,000 dollars in hush money and then unlawfully accounting for the cash flow. Daniels had testified in the proceedings that she had sex with him in Trump's hotel suite at Lake Tahoe in 2006.

In the presence of Trump in court in New York, Daniels described in detail how sexual intercourse with Trump took place. She had wanted to leave the hotel room beforehand, but he had stood in her way. In the end, she simply let the sex happen and afterwards she was shaking so badly that she had problems getting dressed again. The now 77-year-old vehemently denies the allegations.

Subsequent payment was Trump's undoing
Although the hush money payment to Daniels - which neither side denies - was not illegal, Trump is said to have manipulated documents when reimbursing the amount to his lawyer at the time, Michael Cohen, in order to conceal the true reason for the transaction. This made him guilty of 34 counts of illegal campaign financing. Trump's lawyers had argued that these were ordinary legal fees.

Trump was found guilty of all charges in the trial on Thursday. His lawyer announced that he would appeal.

